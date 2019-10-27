McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.54

McChip Resources Inc (CVE:MCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70.

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.10) million for the quarter.

McChip Resources Company Profile (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds a 100% working interest in 4,147 acres and a 50% working interest in 240 acres in the Rocainville Area located in south eastern Saskatchewan.

