Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

MCD traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.61. 4,773,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,396. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

