McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

IYT stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.01. 115,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.33. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7636 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

