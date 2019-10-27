McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.32. 111,374 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5853 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.