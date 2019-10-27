Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

MDRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.