MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,571.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.01932032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.61 or 0.02733168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00623645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00626088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00391958 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.