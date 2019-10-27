MedicCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,772.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $28,772.00 and approximately $316.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

