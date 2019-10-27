Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,180 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

