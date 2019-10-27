Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,861,000 after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 358,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,891 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $363.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Public Education’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

