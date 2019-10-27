Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2,347.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 259,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 725,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

