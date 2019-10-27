Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

