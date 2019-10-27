Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 34.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Western Digital by 20.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Barclays began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

