Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 125.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $38.57 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $446.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bonnie V. Hancock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

