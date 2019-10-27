Melon Price Tops $4.28 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Melon token can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00045958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Liqui and IDEX. Melon has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $163,699.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00204791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.01485736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00111730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Liqui, Bitsane and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

