Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.84-4.94 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.84-4.94 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.26 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.88 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

