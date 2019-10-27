Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.5% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,847. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

