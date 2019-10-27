Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.35. 1,762,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

