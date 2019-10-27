Meritage Portfolio Management Has $26.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,782 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. 622,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.