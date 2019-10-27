Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Target were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 309.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.
Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
