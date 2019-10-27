Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.40 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 16.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,702. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.