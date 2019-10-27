Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Stake Raised by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 406,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 51,279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.04. 541,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

