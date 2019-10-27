Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Metcash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTLY)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.