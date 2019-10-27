Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.34 ($16.68).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.65 ($14.71) on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a one year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 million and a P/E ratio of -66.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.12.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.