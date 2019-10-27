Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

