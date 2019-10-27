Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.73. 25,274,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

