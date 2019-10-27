MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,116. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

