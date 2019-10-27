Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $206.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 295.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

MTX opened at $52.09 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

