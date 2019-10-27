Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,701,000 after acquiring an additional 286,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

