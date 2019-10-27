Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 185,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 155.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at $623,788.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

