Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,242 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.