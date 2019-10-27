Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,550 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

