Morgan Stanley Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $364.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $364.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.77.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.73. 1,173,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.90 and a 200-day moving average of $360.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.5% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.