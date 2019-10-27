Morgan Stanley Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 30.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the second quarter valued at about $626,000.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

