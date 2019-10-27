Morgan Stanley Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,482,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,648,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,210,000 after acquiring an additional 324,348 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 197.7% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 314,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 208,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 587.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 255,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

HHC stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.31. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

