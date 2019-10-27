Morgan Stanley Has $3.89 Million Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Aaron’s worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $5,449,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 11.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 19.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $931,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,479.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.33 per share, with a total value of $126,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,246. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

