Morgan Stanley Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth $4,712,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 100.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,576 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth $3,858,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 861,915 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPL shares. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

