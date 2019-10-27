Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Globus Medical worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

