Morgan Stanley Sells 14,426 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $324.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day moving average is $313.68. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $243.01 and a 52-week high of $327.60.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

