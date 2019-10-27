Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.95

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.70. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 14,534 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRT.UN shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.