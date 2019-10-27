Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 1,537,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Mplx has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.