National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Market Weight Rating for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.33 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont Goldcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.66.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

In related news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $107,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,401.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,824. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

