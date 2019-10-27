National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$24.50 price target on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN stock opened at C$22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.61 and a 52-week high of C$24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.