National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.81 Million

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2019

Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $79.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.06 million to $80.82 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.97 million to $317.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.62 million, with estimates ranging from $320.96 million to $345.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

NHI opened at $84.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.42. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

