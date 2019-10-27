National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $84.56 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $86.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

