National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after acquiring an additional 446,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616,881 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,158,000 after acquiring an additional 501,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

