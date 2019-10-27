National Securities Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

National Securities began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.24. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc bought 35,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $327,472.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.