Nepsis Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

LMT traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.73. 1,173,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.13. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

