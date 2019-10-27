Nepsis Inc. Sells 9,430 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.87.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $177.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,339. The company has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

