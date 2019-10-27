Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 118 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NESN. HSBC set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a CHF 113 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 111.87.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

