New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Issues Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NYSE NRZ opened at $15.68 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.